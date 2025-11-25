Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

