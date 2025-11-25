Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.09 Million Position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF $FFLG

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.15% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,225,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FFLG opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.36 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

Further Reading

