Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF $BUFB

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 2.16% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,158,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 769.6% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFC Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of BUFB opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.70. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

