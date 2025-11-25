Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 148,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.00.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

