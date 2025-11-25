Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 647.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. This trade represents a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

