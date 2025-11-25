Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF $FDIS

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 22,112.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 665,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after acquiring an additional 662,710 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 274,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.64. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $104.75.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

