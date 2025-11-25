Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,664 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 552,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 504,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,091,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,798,000 after buying an additional 551,548 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Redburn Partners set a $28.00 target price on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,425. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,606.72. This represents a 41.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,215. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.