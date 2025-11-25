Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,704 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.38.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $514.59 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $572.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $529.90 and its 200 day moving average is $498.70. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

