Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 6,876 Shares of NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NuScale Power were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 21.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $57.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1635.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $3,479,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,030,641 shares of company stock worth $605,953,415. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.50 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on NuScale Power from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.50.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

