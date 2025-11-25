Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.9% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.65.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $318.58 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $319.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.73 and its 200-day moving average is $215.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

