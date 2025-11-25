Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Director John Hess Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) Director John Hess sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

