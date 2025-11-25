Children’s Place (PLCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Children’s Place to post earnings of $0.7030 per share and revenue of $370.2910 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Children's Place Price Performance

Children’s Place stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $169.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLCE

Insider Activity at Children's Place

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Muhammad Umair bought 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 277,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,669. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Children's Place

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 147.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 58,954 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000.

About Children's Place

(Get Free Report)

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

See Also

