Circle Internet Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 2nd (NYSE:CRCL)

Circle Internet Group’s (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 2nd. Circle Internet Group had issued 34,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $1,054,000,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Circle Internet Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of CRCL stock opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.73.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $739.76 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $141,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,650. The trade was a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Danita K. Ostling sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $225,444.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,500.10. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,208 shares of company stock valued at $34,921,251.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth about $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,547,214,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 282.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,299,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,271,000 after buying an additional 959,309 shares in the last quarter.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

