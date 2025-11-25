Citi Trends (CTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share and revenue of $187.3320 million for the quarter. Citi Trends has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.85-1.95 EPS. Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.22-1.32 EPS.Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter.

Citi Trends Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.32.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,262.23. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 7,843.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

