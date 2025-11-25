Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,641 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $4,847,943.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,613.85. This trade represents a 51.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $4,823,841.33.

On Thursday, November 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total transaction of $6,993,826.74.

On Thursday, October 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $5,522,558.58.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.20, for a total value of $5,594,866.20.

On Thursday, September 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $5,448,456.09.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.45, for a total transaction of $5,729,481.45.

Cloudflare Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE NET opened at $193.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of -646.37 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.Cloudflare’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $541,462,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,317,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,958,000 after acquiring an additional 821,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after purchasing an additional 786,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,203,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

