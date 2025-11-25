Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,641 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $4,823,841.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,532.15. This represents a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $4,847,943.87.
- On Thursday, November 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total transaction of $6,993,826.74.
- On Thursday, October 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $5,522,558.58.
- On Tuesday, October 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.20, for a total value of $5,594,866.20.
- On Thursday, September 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $5,448,456.09.
- On Tuesday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.45, for a total value of $5,729,481.45.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Cloudflare stock opened at $193.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of -646.37 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reliant Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cloudflare by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $199.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
