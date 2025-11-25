Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,641 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $4,823,841.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,532.15. This represents a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $4,847,943.87.

On Thursday, November 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total transaction of $6,993,826.74.

On Thursday, October 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $5,522,558.58.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.20, for a total value of $5,594,866.20.

On Thursday, September 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $5,448,456.09.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.45, for a total value of $5,729,481.45.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $193.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of -646.37 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reliant Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cloudflare by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $199.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

