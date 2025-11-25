Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Michelle Zatlyn Sells 35,099 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total value of $6,993,826.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,829.30. This represents a 58.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $4,847,943.87.

On Friday, November 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $4,823,841.33.

On Thursday, October 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $5,522,558.58.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.20, for a total value of $5,594,866.20.

On Thursday, September 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $5,448,456.09.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.45, for a total value of $5,729,481.45.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $193.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.76 and its 200-day moving average is $199.05. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 693.3% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

