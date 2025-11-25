CocaCola Company (The) $KO Holdings Lifted by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,916,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,090,000 after purchasing an additional 575,499 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.0% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

In other news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

