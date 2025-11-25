Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.3214.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cormark downgraded Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of CDE stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,831,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $1,115,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 166.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 350,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 218,638 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 17,945.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 110,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $685,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

