Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on COLM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ COLM opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The company had revenue of $943.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $2,800,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.