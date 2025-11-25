Comerica Incorporated $CMA Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Comerica worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Comerica by 228.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,670,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,637,000 after buying an additional 1,162,110 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Comerica by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,899,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,167,000 after acquiring an additional 663,513 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $32,864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,308,000 after acquiring an additional 472,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 48.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,881,000 after acquiring an additional 387,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $83.22.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.91%.The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Comerica from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comerica

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.