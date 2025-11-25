Comparing Upexi (UPXI) & Its Rivals

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Upexi to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Get Upexi alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upexi and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $15.81 million -$13.68 million -0.66 Upexi Competitors $1.32 billion $24.76 million 2.92

Profitability

Upexi’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Upexi. Upexi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Upexi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi 264.25% -30.42% -16.18% Upexi Competitors -397.29% -647.34% -14.81%

Volatility and Risk

Upexi has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi’s rivals have a beta of -15.10, meaning that their average share price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Upexi and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 1 0 2 0 2.33 Upexi Competitors 1160 2508 5124 292 2.50

Upexi presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 273.67%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 28.30%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Upexi rivals beat Upexi on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Upexi

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.