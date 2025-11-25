Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.06 and last traded at $74.98. 559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.2%
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
