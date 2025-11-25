Contrasting Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) & Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD)

Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD – Get Free Report) and Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Donaldson shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Media Pal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Donaldson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Media Pal and Donaldson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media Pal N/A N/A N/A Donaldson 9.94% 29.50% 14.79%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media Pal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Donaldson $3.69 billion 2.78 $367.00 million $3.05 29.09

This table compares Media Pal and Donaldson”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than Media Pal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Media Pal and Donaldson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media Pal 0 0 0 0 0.00 Donaldson 0 2 2 0 2.50

Donaldson has a consensus target price of $86.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.70%. Given Media Pal’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Media Pal is more favorable than Donaldson.

Summary

Donaldson beats Media Pal on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Media Pal

Media Pal Holdings, Corp. operates as a non-hazardous waste treatment and disposal facility. It operates a 250-gallon per minute waste stream separation system at the Wyoming Avenue terminal facility. This system separates liquid waste streams and pumpable waste streams containing a mixture of liquids and solids. Its customers are located primarily throughout the Great Lakes region. The company, formerly known as Rich Coast, Inc. Media Pal Holdings, Corp. was founded in 1936 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, and OEM dealer networks. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air and industrial gasses purification systems; and hydraulic and lubricated rotating equipment applications, as well as gas and liquid filtration for industrial processes. This segment sells its products to various distributors, OEMs, and end-users. Its Life Sciences segment provides micro-environment gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; bioprocessing equipment, that includes bioreactors and fermenters; and bioprocessing consumables, such as chromatography devices, reagents and filters, and polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, as well as specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, battery systems, and powertrain components to OEMs and various end-users. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

