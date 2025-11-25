Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.6667.
CPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $164.00 target price on shares of Copa and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd.
View Our Latest Report on Copa
Institutional Trading of Copa
Copa Stock Performance
Copa stock opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.17. Copa had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 18.36%.The firm had revenue of $913.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Copa will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.
Copa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.
