Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CORT. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,741.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,150.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $386,778.63. This trade represents a 78.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $3,403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,781,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,638,959.60. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 259,400 shares of company stock worth $20,009,288 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.78 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

