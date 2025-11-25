Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 277.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $386,778.63. This represents a 78.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,701,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,314.24. This trade represents a 71.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 259,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,009,288 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

