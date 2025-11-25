Core & Main (CNM) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $2.0606 billion for the quarter. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Core & Main to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNM opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 39.7% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Core & Main by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 309,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

