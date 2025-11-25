Creative Planning Acquires 2,169 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of Impinj worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PI. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 972,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,184,000 after buying an additional 731,817 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after acquiring an additional 214,792 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $9,839,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 593.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 73,612 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Impinj from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

NASDAQ PI opened at $157.44 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $247.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -357.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.71 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.10, for a total value of $472,434.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,753,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,959,319.50. This trade represents a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miron Washington sold 342 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $54,357.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,237.60. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,253 shares of company stock valued at $75,702,649. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

