Creative Planning Acquires 589 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 590.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 4.6%
Shares of FNV opened at $200.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.80. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12-month low of $114.81 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
