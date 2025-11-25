Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Gentex by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 34.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. Gentex Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.10 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

