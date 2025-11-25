Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Lear Corporation $LEA

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $1,463,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lear by 9.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56. Lear Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lear from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.60.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

