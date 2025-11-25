Creative Planning Buys 28,747 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Creative Planning grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,747 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.