Creative Planning Buys 3,130 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $454,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 28.6% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 80.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.90 and a 200-day moving average of $282.82. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.34 and a 52 week high of $419.14.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on STRL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

