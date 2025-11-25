Creative Planning Buys 744 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Creative Planning raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of ONE Gas worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,136,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,397,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,290,000 after purchasing an additional 84,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,070,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $379.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.47%.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

