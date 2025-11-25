Creative Planning Buys 8,768 Shares of ArcelorMittal $MT

Creative Planning grew its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

NYSE:MT opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MT shares. UBS Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Read Our Latest Report on ArcelorMittal

About ArcelorMittal

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.