Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 672,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1%

QYLD stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1728 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

