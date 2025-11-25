Creative Planning Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Creative Planning grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,937,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

