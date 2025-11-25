Creative Planning Grows Position in TriCo Bancshares $TCBK

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.18% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 59.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

