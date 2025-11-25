Creative Planning Has $2.35 Million Stake in Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 106.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communication by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Rogers Communication by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 48.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 148.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 4,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rogers Communication from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $40.26.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

