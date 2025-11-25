Creative Planning Has $2.42 Million Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 719,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 64,379 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 79.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 65,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RVMD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 247,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,444,597.94. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lin Wei sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $98,971.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 88,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,692.98. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 258,033 shares of company stock worth $12,974,508 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

