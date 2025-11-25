Creative Planning Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 288.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $236.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $346.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The company had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.77, for a total transaction of $2,356,829.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,352.57. The trade was a 26.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,357,586.54. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,227 shares of company stock worth $6,549,963. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

