Creative Planning Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Stantec Inc. $STN

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STN. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Stantec by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,385,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,378,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,211,000 after purchasing an additional 163,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Stantec by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 54.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.50. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

