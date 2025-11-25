Creative Planning Has $2.58 Million Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Creative Planning decreased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

