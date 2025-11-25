Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Vaxcyte worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCVX. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 197.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 target price on Vaxcyte and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.83.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $94.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

