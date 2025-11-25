Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $242.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.60. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $782,350.72. This trade represents a 42.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.