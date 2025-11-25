Creative Planning Lowers Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 143,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 101,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BLDR opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $194.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $122.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $109.41 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.