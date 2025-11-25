Creative Planning Lowers Stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. $FMBH

Creative Planning lessened its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 154,283 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.26% of First Mid Bancshares worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FMBH opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $899.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMBH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

