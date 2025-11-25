Creative Planning Purchases 1,409 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.0%

RGA stock opened at $187.20 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.52 and its 200 day moving average is $193.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

