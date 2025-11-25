Creative Planning Purchases 25,643 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 137.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Akero Therapeutics worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut Akero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 197,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,062.72. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $28,350.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,491.04. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,989. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

